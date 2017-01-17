Podcast: Where the Wizards stand at the halfway point of the season

In this episode, Jake Whitacre and Mike Knapp discuss the state of the Wizards as they hit the halfway point of the season and what it will take to make the playoffs this season. They also take a look at whether or not John Wall is at any risk of missing the All-Star Game, whether Bradley Beal or Otto Porter has a better chance of being an All-Star in the future, why the Wizards have struggled on the road, what kind of deals they should target at the deadline, 90's Night at the Verizon Center, and why there's still hope for Markieff Morris .

