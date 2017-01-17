Podcast: Where the Wizards stand at t...

Podcast: Where the Wizards stand at the halfway point of the season

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Bullets Forever

In this episode, Jake Whitacre and Mike Knapp discuss the state of the Wizards as they hit the halfway point of the season and what it will take to make the playoffs this season. They also take a look at whether or not John Wall is at any risk of missing the All-Star Game, whether Bradley Beal or Otto Porter has a better chance of being an All-Star in the future, why the Wizards have struggled on the road, what kind of deals they should target at the deadline, 90's Night at the Verizon Center, and why there's still hope for Markieff Morris .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bullets Forever.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Wizards Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07) Jul '16 Browns Fan 33
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15) Nov '15 Sam Testicle 2
News Wizards show promise (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14) Sep '14 zelda 1
News Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Go go d 1
See all Washington Wizards Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Wizards Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,420 • Total comments across all topics: 278,074,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC