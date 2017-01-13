Pistons vs. Wizards preview: A look at Washington's trio of Wall, Beal and Porter
John Wall renews his subtle rivalry with Reggie Jackson and, objectively, Wall is the much better player, but speaking on someone else's worth can bring out the best in an individual. Wall's not coming alone though, he's got some buddies in Bradley Beal and Otto Porter that should be on your radar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit Bad Boys.
Add your comments below
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Jul '16
|Browns Fan
|33
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Wizards Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC