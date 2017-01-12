Okafor gets a surprise start as Embiid-less Sixers fall to Wizards
After he saw no action in four games, the 76ers decided to start Jahlil Okafor at center on Saturday night. Even more surprising was that Sixers coach Brett Brown would not commit to Nerlens Noel's regaining his spot as Joel Embiid's backup.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
