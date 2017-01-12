Okafor gets a surprise start as Embii...

Okafor gets a surprise start as Embiid-less Sixers fall to Wizards

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

After he saw no action in four games, the 76ers decided to start Jahlil Okafor at center on Saturday night. Even more surprising was that Sixers coach Brett Brown would not commit to Nerlens Noel's regaining his spot as Joel Embiid's backup.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Wizards Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07) Jul '16 Browns Fan 33
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15) Nov '15 Sam Testicle 2
News Wizards show promise (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14) Sep '14 zelda 1
News Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Go go d 1
See all Washington Wizards Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Wizards Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Cuba
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,433 • Total comments across all topics: 277,938,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC