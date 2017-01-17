new Morrisa buzzer-beater lifts Pistons past Wizards 113-112
Morris scored 25 points and tipped in the winning basket at the buzzer, using Markieff's shoulder to help elevate himself and get his hand on the ball, as the streaking Pistons won their third straight, 113-112 on Saturday night. "I grabbed him, put my hand on his shoulder and got him back because he blocked my shot the play before that," Marcus Morris said of Markieff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Add your comments below
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Jul '16
|Browns Fan
|33
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Wizards Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC