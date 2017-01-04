NBAWall, Harden named Players of the Month
NEW YORK The Washington Wizards' John Wall and the Houston Rockets' James Harden today were named the Kia NBA Eastern and Western Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in December. Wall led the Eastern Conference in assists and steals and ranked fifth in scoring as the Wizards posted their first 10-win month since December 2014.
