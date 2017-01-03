NBA Capsules

Isaiah Thomas had 29 points and a career-high 15 assists, and the Boston Celtics made 17 3-pointers for the second straight game in beating the Utah Jazz 115-104 on Tuesday night. Al Horford and Jae Crowder added 21 points apiece and Avery Bradley scored 14 for the Celtics, who have won four of five and eight of 10. The Celtics ended Utah's four-game winning streak and beat the Jazz for the ninth straight time in Boston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.