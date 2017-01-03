Mavs use a second-half defensive surge to defeat the Wizards 113-105
Thus, they also knew they would have to hang their hats on their defense.Tuesday was a prime example of the Mavs' defensive tenacity paying off.Trailing Washington by one point entering the fourth quarter, the Mavs held the Wizards scoreless during the opening four minutes of the fourth period and went on to claim a 113-105 victory at American Airlines Center.Washington missed its first six shots of the fourth quarter at a time when the Mavs tallied eight straight points to go ahead 95-88 following a 3-point play by Deron Williams. More importantly, the Mavs outscored the Wizards 26-21 in the third quarter and back that up by outscoring them 26-17 in the fourth quarter."
