Mavs use a second-half defensive surg...

Mavs use a second-half defensive surge to defeat the Wizards 113-105

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: KABC-AM Los Angeles

Thus, they also knew they would have to hang their hats on their defense.Tuesday was a prime example of the Mavs' defensive tenacity paying off.Trailing Washington by one point entering the fourth quarter, the Mavs held the Wizards scoreless during the opening four minutes of the fourth period and went on to claim a 113-105 victory at American Airlines Center.Washington missed its first six shots of the fourth quarter at a time when the Mavs tallied eight straight points to go ahead 95-88 following a 3-point play by Deron Williams. More importantly, the Mavs outscored the Wizards 26-21 in the third quarter and back that up by outscoring them 26-17 in the fourth quarter."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KABC-AM Los Angeles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Wizards Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07) Jul '16 Browns Fan 33
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15) Nov '15 Sam Testicle 2
News Wizards show promise (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14) Sep '14 zelda 1
News Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Go go d 1
See all Washington Wizards Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Wizards Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. General Motors
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,997 • Total comments across all topics: 277,593,575

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC