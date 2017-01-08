Matthew Dellavedova's NBA return fail...

Matthew Dellavedova's NBA return fails to spark Milwaukee Bucks

A quiet Dellavedova was eased back into action off the bench, finishing with two points and four assists in the 107-101 home loss. The Australian had missed the Bucks' past five games with a hamstring strain, playing a below-season average 18 minutes on Sunday .

