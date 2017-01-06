Korver sits, but Schroder leads Hawks...

Korver sits, but Schroder leads Hawks past Pelicans

13 hrs ago Read more: ABS-CBN News

Dennis Schroder scored 23 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the New Orleans Pelicans 99-94 on Thursday night to win their fifth straight, even as shooting guard Kyle Korver spent the entire game on the bench amid reports he could be traded . Paul Millsap had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawks, who trailed by three after Anthony Davis' dunk with 3:51 left before outscoring New Orleans 14-6 the rest of the way.

