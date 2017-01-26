Kings vs Hornets Preview: Ignore the Buzz, Avoid the Sting

After the Heartbreak Kings reared their ugly heads for the umpteenth time this season in an overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers , the Kings franchise and the fans are left wondering: How much more of this can we take? For every two steps forward it's two steps back, and with Philadelphia right on their heels, the priorities are forced to remain on winning games and not developing the young talent that has started to come toget- LOOK OVER THERE! A NEW GAME! LETS GO WATCH! WANNA WATCH? AWW THERE YOU GO LETS GO WATCH THE GAME! The Charlotte Hornets are on a three game losing streak and like the Kings are coming off of a back to back where they lost, however the Hornets had the distinction of dropping their game to a Knicks franchise that is actively trying to shoot itself in the foot.

