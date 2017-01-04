Kelly Oubre Jr. wants to get in work,...

Kelly Oubre Jr. wants to get in work, even while getting yelled at inside a Dallas YMCA

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

On Tuesday morning, Oubre went to a downtown YMCA for a workout with his trainer, Drew Hanlen, who had flown in from Los Angeles. Though Hanlen, who is also Bradley Beal's longtime trainer, had previously set up the visit and was given permission by a manager to come in and get shots up, their presence rustled the feathers of several YMCA players.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Wizards Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07) Jul '16 Browns Fan 33
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15) Nov '15 Sam Testicle 2
News Wizards show promise (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14) Sep '14 zelda 1
News Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Go go d 1
See all Washington Wizards Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Wizards Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,350 • Total comments across all topics: 277,619,515

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC