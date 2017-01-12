Jordan just too much for Lakers

Read more: St. Petersburg Times

DeAndre Jordan was getting the ball just where he likes it, and the big man known for his lousy free-throw shooting had to go to the line only once. Jordan scored 24 on 12-of-13 shooting, and the Clippers shot 52 percent to cruise past the Lakers 113-97 Saturday and improve to 6-0 in 2017.

Chicago, IL

