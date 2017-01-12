Jan. 11: Timberwolves 119, Rockets 105

Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns, right, tries in vain to reach the rebound headed toward Houston Rockets' Ryan Anderson during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns, center, finds no room between Houston Rockets' Corey Brewer, left, and Nene of Brazil during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Minneapolis.

