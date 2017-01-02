Isaiah Whitehead steps up to fill Nets' Jeremy Lin-sized hole
Isaiah Whitehead's first three months in the NBA have represented an ongoing challenge, which the Brooklyn native continues to answer. In 25 minutes Friday night, the Nets rookie displayed his trademark tenacity against the Wizards' John Wall, one of the premier point guards the rookie has been tasked with stopping this season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Jul '16
|Browns Fan
|33
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Wizards Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC