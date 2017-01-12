Harden's 12th triple-double helps Roc...

Harden's 12th triple-double helps Rockets end 2-game skid

21 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

James Harden had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in his 12th triple-double of the season and the Houston Rockets easily ended their first losing streak of the season by beating the Brooklyn Nets 137-112 on Sunday night. Held to 105 points in losses to Minnesota and Memphis, the Rockets bounced back with 104 after three quarters and handed the Nets their 10th straight loss.

Chicago, IL

