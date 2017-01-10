Harden fuels Rockets to victory

Houston's James Harden scored 40 points in his 10th triple-double of the season on Sunday as the Rockets rallied to beat the Toronto Raptors, 129-122, and notch an eighth straight NBA win. Harden added 11 assists and 10 rebounds in the triumph, and has had at least a double-double in 17 straight games as he continues to make his claim alongside that of Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook for Most Valuable Player honors.

