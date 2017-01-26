Feeling Healthy, John Wall Steers Wizards up East Standings
As John Wall goes, so go the Washington Wizards. With Wall showing no ill effects from offseason operations on both knees, he is averaging career highs of 23.1 points and 2.2 steals, along with third-in-the-NBA 10.1 assists, and has steered his team into the playoff picture after a terrible start.
