Cousins scores 31, Collison 26 as Kings top Nuggets
DeMarcus Cousins scored 31 points, Darren Collison had 26 points and seven assists, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Denver Nuggets 120-113 on Tuesday night. Sacramento led most of the way to stop a two-game skid and win for the fifth time in seven games.
