Cousins scores 24, Kings come back to beat Pistons 100-94
DeMarcus Cousins had 24 points, 13 rebounds and six assists to help the Sacramento Kings stage a fourth-quarter comeback in defeating the Detroit Pistons 100-94 Cousins scores 24, Kings come back to beat Pistons 100-94 DeMarcus Cousins had 24 points, 13 rebounds and six assists to help the Sacramento Kings stage a fourth-quarter comeback in defeating the Detroit Pistons 100-94 Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jtjWJH Detroit Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy has a conversation with official Ken Mauer during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. SACRAMENTO, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Jul '16
|Browns Fan
|33
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Wizards Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC