Cavs snap skid, Grizzlies down Rockets

The NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers snapped a two-game skid Friday, with Kyrie Irving leading the way with 26 points in a 120-108 victory over the Kings in Sacramento. Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers goes up for a shot on Anthony Tolliver #43 of the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on January 13, 2017 in Sacramento, California.

