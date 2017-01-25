Cal in the NBA: Ryan Anderson shining with Rockets, Jaylen Brown with rookie spark

Cal currently has three NBA players in the league, with all of them earning regular rotation minutes. Let's take a quick peak Ryan Anderson, Houston Rockets: 14 points, 5 rebounds per game, 43% FG-41% 3Pt-89% FT, 14+ PER in 30 minutes a game After several productive years in New Orleans flourishing as a stretch forward with Anthony Davis, Anderson has found solid footing among a Houston squad flourishing with MVP candidate James Harden and Seven Seconds or Less coach Mike D'Antoni.

