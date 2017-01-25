Boston Celtics Marcus Smart apologizes for bench outburst towards Celtics coaches
Celtics guard Marcus Smart took to Twitter Tuesday night to apologize for his words and actions in the closing moments of the Celtics' 123-108 loss to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night. The 21-year-old guard got heated on the Celtics bench with assistant coaches during the final timeout of the game with 2:29 remaining.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Jul '16
|Browns Fan
|33
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Wizards Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC