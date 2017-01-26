Assessing the Wizards' options with Otto Porter's upcoming free agency
Last season, the Wizards had a down roster, a lot of injuries, a bit of cap room, and a not very good playing Otto Porter. Then during the offseason it all changed thanks to the arrival ofa It changed the whole league this summer.
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Jul '16
|Browns Fan
|33
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
