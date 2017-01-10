After Wizardsa team field trip, Bradley Beal has a new favorite museum
The Wizards pose for a team photo at the National Museum of African American History and Culture on Monday. Wizards players, coaches and management spent part of Monday's off day exploring the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of African American History and Culture, which opened to the public in September.
