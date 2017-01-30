$300K in Jewelry Stolen From Ex-Laker...

$300K in Jewelry Stolen From Ex-Laker's LA Home

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NBC Connecticut

Head coach Derek Fisher of the New York Knicks looks on against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Verizon Center on October 31, 2015, in Washington, D.C. Some $300,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from the home of former Los Angeles Laker and NBA coach Derek Fisher on Monday, police said. An unknown number of suspects entered Fisher's home located in the 5800 block of Shirley Avenue in Tarzana between 7:30 and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Connecticut.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Wizards Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07) Jul '16 Browns Fan 33
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15) Nov '15 Sam Testicle 2
News Wizards show promise (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14) Sep '14 zelda 1
News Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Go go d 1
See all Washington Wizards Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Wizards Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,623 • Total comments across all topics: 278,440,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC