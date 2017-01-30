$300K in Jewelry Stolen From Ex-Laker's LA Home
Head coach Derek Fisher of the New York Knicks looks on against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Verizon Center on October 31, 2015, in Washington, D.C. Some $300,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from the home of former Los Angeles Laker and NBA coach Derek Fisher on Monday, police said. An unknown number of suspects entered Fisher's home located in the 5800 block of Shirley Avenue in Tarzana between 7:30 and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
