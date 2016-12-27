Wizards vs. Pacers preview: Washington aims for revenge after close loss in Indiana
When: Wednesday, December 28 at 7:00 pm ET Where: Verizon Center in Washington D.C. TV: CSN Mid-Atlantic Radio: 1500 AM and Wizards Radio App Wizards: Ian Mahinmi , Danuel House Pacers: Monta Ellis , Rodney Stuckey , Joe Young This is the second time this week the Wizards will face a team they lost to the week before. They redeemed themselves on Monday after losing last week to the Bucks.
