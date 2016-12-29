Wizards vs. Nets preview: Washington ...

Wizards vs. Nets preview: Washington tries to get back to .500 at home

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Bullets Forever

When: Friday, December 30 at 7:00 pm Where: Verizon Center in Washington D.C. TV: CSN Mid-Atlantic Radio: 1500 AM and Wizards Radio App Wizards: Bradley Beal , Ian Mahinmi , Danuel House Nets: Jeremy Lin , Joe Harris One of the Wizards' biggest weaknesses has been taking care of business against weaker teams. They're 1-3 against teams with less than a dozen wins this season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bullets Forever.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Wizards Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07) Jul '16 Browns Fan 33
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15) Nov '15 Sam Testicle 2
News Wizards show promise (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14) Sep '14 zelda 1
News Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Go go d 1
See all Washington Wizards Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Wizards Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Serena Williams
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,844 • Total comments across all topics: 277,456,164

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC