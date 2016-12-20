Wizards vs Bulls preview: Washington attempts to start a new streak in Chicago

When : Wednesday, December 21st at 8 p.m. ET Where : United Center in Chicago, IL TV : CSN Mid-Atlantic Radio : 1500 AM and Wizards Radio App The Chicago Bulls are one of the league's best rebounding teams thus far this season. They're first in offensive rebounds per game at 13.2, and are second in total rebounds per game at 48. Strangely enough, the Bulls don't have a single player averaging double digit rebounds, but Brook Lopez, Taj Gibson, Jimmy Butler, and Rajon Rondo each average over 6 rebounds per game.

