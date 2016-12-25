Wizards vs. Bucks preview: Washington tries to redeem themselves after rough loss in Milwaukee
When: Monday, December 26 at 7:00 pm Where: Verizon Center in Washington D.C. TV: CSN Mid-Atlantic Radio: 1500 AM and the Wizards Radio App Wizards: Ian Mahinmi , Danuel House , Jason Smith Bucks: Khris Middleton , Michael Beasley , Rashad Vaughn The Wizards and Bucks come into Monday's game facing two very different dilemmas. Washington won't have any problems finding motivation after their worst loss of the season, but just playing harder and playing at home won't fix all the issues Washington had on Friday night in Milwaukee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bullets Forever.
Add your comments below
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Jul '16
|Browns Fan
|33
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Wizards Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC