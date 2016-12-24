Washington Wizards Three Takeaways: Milwaukee Bucks Derail Wizards' Momentum
Washington Wizards were coming off two impressive victories, but failed to carry the momentum over against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. They had just beaten the Chicago Bulls on the road and were coming off their most impressive home victory of the season over the Los Angeles Clippers.
