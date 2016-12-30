Washington Wizards' John Wall, Bradley Beal Show All-Star Support For Each Other On Twitter

Washington Wizards guards John Wall and Bradley Beal weren't always making positive headlines together, but now they're supporting each other for All-Star. The Washington Wizards haven't had a team with multiple All-Stars since Gilbert Arenas , Antawn Jamison and Caron Butler used to run through the Verizon Center tunnel in the mid-2000s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wiz of Awes.