Washington Wizards' John Wall and Bradley Beal Leading the Wizards to Success
Washington Wizards guards John Wall and Bradley Beal have propelled the team to five straight home wins against some of the NBA's best. After an up-and-down start to the season, it looks like the Washington Wizards have begun to make a turn for the better just in time for Christmas, when the casual NBA fan begins to actually pay attention to the league.
