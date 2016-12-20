Washington Wizards' Ian Mahinmi To Miss Six More Weeks of Action Following Procedure
Washington Wizards center Ian Mahinmi has missed most of the season following knee surgery and will remain sidelined for at least six more weeks. After missing out on all of the top free agents, including Kevin Durant and Al Horford , the Washington Wizards turned their attention to revamping their second unit and adding defense this past off-season.
