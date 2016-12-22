Trey Burke's emergence has been an important part of why the Wizards' bench has improved
The biggest part of the Wizards' struggles this season, and one of the keys to their recent success, has been the production they get from their bench players. While the bench is still a work a progress, they've come a long way in the past few games, and Trey Burke is a big part of the reason why.
