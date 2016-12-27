Tomas Satoransky has been odd man out of Wizards' December surge
Tomas Satoransky, right, hasn't played a minute in eight of 13 games this month after he averaged 19.3 minutes and 4.5 points per game in November. This past summer, Wizards rookie guard Tomas Satoransky wrote a letter to thank the basketball fans of FC Barcelona, where he had played two seasons in the top Spanish league.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Jul '16
|Browns Fan
|33
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Wizards Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC