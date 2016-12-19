Pacers edge Wizards on Younga s runner with 0.9 seconds left
Thaddeus Young made a runner with 0.9 seconds left to give the Indiana Pacers a 107-105 victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday night. Paul George scored 27 points and Jeff Teague had 23, but the Pacers needed the last of Young's 12 points after the Wizards scored seven straight to tie it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Jul '16
|Browns Fan
|33
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Wizards Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC