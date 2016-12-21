NBA Capsules

Tobias Harris scored 21 points to help the Detroit Pistons snap a five-game losing streak by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-90 on Monday night while LeBron James sat out resting. James missed his third game of the season, and Cleveland has lost all three.

