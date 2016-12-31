Milwaukee Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova hamstrung by injury
The starting NBA point guard is also expected to miss Sunday's game against Chicago due to a strained hamstring suffered in the win over Detroit two days ago. Andrew Wiggins scored 31 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 18 points and 16 rebounds to help the Timberwolves to victory on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Jul '16
|Browns Fan
|33
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Wizards Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC