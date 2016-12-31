Milwaukee Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova ...

Milwaukee Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova hamstrung by injury

The starting NBA point guard is also expected to miss Sunday's game against Chicago due to a strained hamstring suffered in the win over Detroit two days ago. Andrew Wiggins scored 31 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 18 points and 16 rebounds to help the Timberwolves to victory on Friday.

Chicago, IL

