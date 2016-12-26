Keys to the Palace: No Wizards earn k...

Keys to the Palace: No Wizards earn keys after a 1-2 road trip

The Wizards went 1-2 last week on the road as they lost to the Pacers last Monday, beat the Bulls last Wednesday, and lost big time to the Bucks on Friday. The Wizards are still 10th in the East and in striking distance of playoff positioning.

