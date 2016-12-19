John Wall's & Bradley Beal's All-Star...

John Wall's & Bradley Beal's All-Star starting chances could improve with the new selection rules

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Bullets Forever

On Monday, the NBA announced that starting lineup voting for the 2017 All-Star Game will start on Christmas Day 2016, or next Sunday. It will conclude on January 16, 2017, and the game will be on February 19 in New Orleans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bullets Forever.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Wizards Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07) Jul '16 Browns Fan 33
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15) Nov '15 Sam Testicle 2
News Wizards show promise (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14) Sep '14 zelda 1
News Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Go go d 1
See all Washington Wizards Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Wizards Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,580 • Total comments across all topics: 277,309,995

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC