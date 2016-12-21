Harden, Rockets top Mavs 123-107 in technical-marred game
James Harden scored 34 points and the Houston Rockets completed a four-game season sweep of Dallas, beating the Mavericks 123-107 on Tuesday night in a game marred by eight technical fouls. Harden had 24 points at halftime and finished with 11 assists without playing in the fourth quarter.
