Conley scores 22 to lead Memphis past Kings 112-98

20 hrs ago

Mike Conley had 22 points and eight rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies used a big third quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 112-98 on Saturday. Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol is pressured under the basket by Sacramento Kings defenders Ben McLemore and DeMarcus Cousins during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. Mike Conley had 22 points and eight rebounds, leading the Grizzlies to a 112-98 victory over the Kings on Saturday.

