Bucks vs. Wizards Preview: Milwaukee squares off against surging Wizards

It was a tale of two back-to-backs for the Bucks, as they thumped the Chicago Bulls in both games last weekend but fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers two times in a row after Wednesday night's loss, 113-102 . The Wizards, meanwhile, have found a semblance of a groove after their lethargic start to the season and won on Wednesday night against the aforementioned Bulls, 107-97.

