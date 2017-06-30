Utah Jazz vs Philadelphia 76ers: Summ...

Utah Jazz vs Philadelphia 76ers: Summer League Game 2 Preview

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: SLC Dunk

Tonight, the Utah Jazz will face the Philadelphia 76ers in their second game of Utah Jazz Summer League at 7PM MST on NBAtv. It should be a really fun matchup with the Jazz promising young backcourt of Dante Exum and Donovan Mitchell facing #1 overall pick Markelle Fultz .

Start the conversation, or Read more at SLC Dunk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump signs executive order 'to defend the free... May '17 SoPharts 5
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May '17 Boston phart 2
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan '17 Clean Phart 2
News Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Love it 3
News Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14) Oct '14 budct 1
News Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14) Jul '14 Dave 2
News Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Jay 1
See all Utah Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,539 • Total comments across all topics: 282,274,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC