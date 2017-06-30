Thunder star Enes Kanter says he would likely be dead if he was sent back to Turkey
An Oklahoma City Thunder player says if he was sent back to his home country, he believes he would likely be murdered. In May, Enes Kanter learned that the Turkish government was trying to find him while he was overseas for a series of basketball clinics for his foundation.
