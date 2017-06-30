The Latest: Day 2: Gordon Hayward visits Fenway Park
FILE - In this March 3, 2017, file photo, Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward goes up for a dunk against the Brooklyn Nets during NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. A person with knowledge of the decision says Hayward has... Hayward flew from Miami to Boston on Saturday night, and on Sunday the Celtics enlisted some help from the Boston Red Sox for their recruiting pitch to the All-Star forward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLBT-TV Jackson.
Add your comments below
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump signs executive order 'to defend the free...
|May '17
|SoPharts
|5
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC