Sixers No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz debuts against Boston Celtics on first day of Utah Summer League
For a summer league game, Markelle Fultz's debut had all the excitement he possibly could've asked for. Fultz, who was the favorite hear his name get called first by NBA commissioner Adam Silver in this year's draft, should've been headed to play for the Celtics, but instead found himself on the ever-rebuilding 76ers after Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge traded the team's first overall pick to the Philadelphia 76ers for the third overall pick and future selections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump signs executive order 'to defend the free...
|May '17
|SoPharts
|5
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC