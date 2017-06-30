Sixers No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz debuts against Boston Celtics on first day of Utah Summer League

For a summer league game, Markelle Fultz's debut had all the excitement he possibly could've asked for. Fultz, who was the favorite hear his name get called first by NBA commissioner Adam Silver in this year's draft, should've been headed to play for the Celtics, but instead found himself on the ever-rebuilding 76ers after Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge traded the team's first overall pick to the Philadelphia 76ers for the third overall pick and future selections.

