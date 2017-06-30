Report: Gordon Hayward to meet with U...

Report: Gordon Hayward to meet with Utah Jazz in San Diego

According to sources close to Jody Genessy of the Deseret News, Gordon Hayward will be meeting with the Utah Jazz in San Diego, California on Monday. Gordon Hayward will meet with Quin Snyder, Dennis Lindsey and Steve Starks in San Diego on Monday, not Utah, according to sources.

