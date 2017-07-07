Philadelphia 76ers' Markelle Fultz sh...

Philadelphia 76ers' Markelle Fultz shines in loss to Utah Jazz

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Sixer Sense

FEBRUARY 17: Dante Exum #11 of the Utah Jazz shoots the ball in the first half against the US Team during the 2017 BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge at Smoothie King Center on February 17, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Aside from Philadelphia 76ers ' rookie Markelle Fultz - who turned in a stellar performance - what other players should fans have kept an eye on in Wednesday's Summer League game against the Utah Jazz? Wednesday's game between the Utah Jazz and Philadelphia 76ers was headlined by outstanding guard play.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sixer Sense.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump signs executive order 'to defend the free... May '17 SoPharts 5
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May '17 Boston phart 2
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan '17 Clean Phart 2
News Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Love it 3
News Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14) Oct '14 budct 1
News Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14) Jul '14 Dave 2
News Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Jay 1
See all Utah Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,591 • Total comments across all topics: 282,298,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC