Nuggets agree to multi-year deal with Tyler Lydon
The forward from Syracuse University was acquired on draft night as part of a deal with Utah that also included forward Trey Lyles. The Nuggets sent the 13th pick to the Jazz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump signs executive order 'to defend the free...
|May '17
|SoPharts
|5
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC